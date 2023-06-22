Nollywood director Zeb Ejiro is back and having a great year

With the 90s smash Nollywood drama series “Ripples,” Zeb Ejiro’s comeback journey continues.

The seasoned professional began his comeback with Domitilla: The Reboot and is currently working on a Ripples sequel and a Sakobi remake.

The original show’s creator and producer, Zeb Ejiro, has remade a modernized version dubbed Ripples: New Generation.

Firstly, The 2023 series starts up years after the events of the 1990s program, which had its NTA debut in 1988 and ran for five years.

In addition, Thirty years after the original show ends, Ripples: New Generation starts. The first episode of the 13-part series features Leslie Dehinde-Philip, a former matriarch, passing away.

Also, The Dehinde-Phillips family and their friends remain at the center of the sequel, which, like the first, centers on Doris, Leslie’s granddaughter, who stands to inherit the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a whopping 75% stake in DP Oil.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

However, Doris was raised to become the CEO and appears destined for greatness. She longs for something more elusive than her seemingly ideal life, freedom. Her grandmother’s dying will influences her decisions on independence, causing her to doubt everything.

In addition, With a diverse group of performers, Ripples: New Generation will examine the difficult issues of an oil leak and its effects on the environment, the fight for freedom, and the need to succeed in spite of all obstacles.

As Doris Dehinde-Philips, Tope Olowoniyan plays the major part, with assistance from Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, Ian Wordi, Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje.

The father of Nollywood stated this in the remake of his popular series: “I feel so happy that we have been able to create Ripples: The New Generation because today we have made history. Ripples is the only TV series or soap opera that was done thirty years ago and is back again. No other program has been able to achieve this. Yet, we are doing a mix of the old and new generation.”

Lastly, Every Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) is Ripples: New Generation.

Enjoy the teaser:

This should be a good watch!

Share this post