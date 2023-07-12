On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, it was reported that veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away.

The actress and her coworker Clemson Cormel were freed from the kidnappers’ den a year before this.

Her coworker in the entertainment business, Joseph Okechukwu, broke the tragic news. According to the filmmaker, Cynthia Okereke passed away on Tuesday night just as he was ready to pay for her plane ticket to visit America.

He wrote on his official instagram page:

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

“Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory,”

The actress was recently freed after being held captive for some time. Nevertheless, her death’s cause has not yet been made public, and her family has not made any official statements. We wish the deceased’s soul peace and send our condolences to her family and friends.