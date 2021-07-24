“Nobody taught you how to romance,” says Omokri as he counsels youth

52 views | Francis Azuka | July 24, 2021
Table Shaker, Reno Omokri, has again broken another table after he urged youth to learn how to make money and desist from begging.
In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is on self exile, while harping on how to learn the act of making money, quipped that people can actually learn affiliate marketing themselves just as the learnt romance themselves.
He wrote:
“20 years ago, you needed an office, staff, and physical goods or services to make money. Times have changed. All you need to make lots of money today are an Internet connection and a laptop or smartphone. And I am not talking yahoo. I am talking legitimate businesses. Go on Google. Search for affiliate marketing. Read all you can about it. Then start small. Don’t go plate in hand begging people to teach it to you. Nobody taught you how to romance. You learnt it because you like pleasure. Now, learn finance because you like leisure!”
