Nobody Is Promised Tomorrow

Jarlath Opara July 1, 2023 0
Enjoy today and make all the impact you need to make for tomorrow is not promised anyone.

Yesterday has gone, today is here, but tomorrow isn’t a promise. Nobody is promised that, only God knows who gets there or who bows out before it comes.

Years back, you were born, how many tomorrow’s you saw that rolled into yesterday? And how many today that rolled into tomorrow? Plenty? Innumerable? We live by grace beyond the power of our human wishes.

Just don’t play tiny god, however accomplished and successful one thinks one is , one is still human and lacks the power to add a hair to ones hairs. Shhhhh! You are still vulnerable, lacking in power to see tomorrow and predict what its features may likely be.

Be humble! Arrogance isn’t anything but a show of weakness and emptiness. One is still human even with power and influence, money and fame, tomorrow still remains unknown to one.

We get carried away most times by the ephemerals of our achievements, getting consumed in them, wearing them as precious pendants and expecting others to treat them as sacred objects, still tomorrow isn’t promised to anybody.

Be kind and loving. Be humane and gentle. Be hospitable and empathetic. There is no difference between you and that poor and disadvantaged guy out there in the cold. We are all human, with God’s image, treat them nicely for tomorrow is unknown to all human.

Same coffin, same grave size and same death for all. Yesterday has gone. Today is here, make the best use of it. Touch life, put smiles on faces, creat no unnecessary barriers, treat all as human, social status notwithstanding for tomorrow is not promised to us all.

Tell me what the future holds and how it looks with precision and I will call you a superman. If not, we are all human and have no right to feel superior over anything or anybody.

 

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

