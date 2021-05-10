292 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 10, 2021
The senior pastor of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has urged his members not to take the COVID19 vaccine.
Lindaikeji reports that Oyedepo, who has always expressed doubts about the COVID19 pandemic, may the remark during the 40th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the church in the Ota Cathedral in Ogun State on Sunday, May 9.
Addressing his members, Oyedepo said “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
While noting that vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated he said “What an insult! What an assault! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you). Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do” he said
The Bishop alleged that the side effects defeated the benefits of taking the vaccine.
“They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses. But, today, reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world” he said
On what to do, the clergyman asked his followers to take a shot of anointing oil in place of the COVID19 vaccine.
