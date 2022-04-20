Nobody has called me ashawo in this life, am I not woman enough – Lady Asks

Different strokes for different folks they say or in other words one man’s food is another man’s poison. A young lady recently took to social media to ask a mind-boggling question. She wondered why she has never been called ‘ashawo’ – the pidgin variant of prostitute.

Ashawo in everyday parlance is usually used to shame women even if they are not actually prostitutes. For her, the ashawo slur is something every woman must go through in an argument with others

She said “nobody has called me ashawo in this life. I mean, I’m not saying it’s a good word, but that’s the standard line when arguing with a woman in Nigeria ba? Abi am I not woman enough”.

Is ashawo now the standard for measuring who a real woman is?

Your thoughts on this…………..

