The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

Obi stated that his party is committed to creating a new Nigeria, adding that there are too many “thieves” who are inflicting suffering on the masses, and vowed that his party is committed to purging the country’s political system of such people.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and that is what we, in the Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, the Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, Obi insisted.

It would be recalled that Peter Obi was reportedly detained at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. Although he was later released, his detainment has however sparked several narrations, including a grand plan to chase him out of Nigeria.

The former Anambra state governor who spoke at Onitsha Holiday Resort, Onitsha, thereafter urge voters to vote for the LP candidate in this Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency.