NOA Takes Peace-building, Stabilization Advocacy to Anambra Monarch, Northern Community

The Traditional Ruler of Awka kingdom, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Obi Dr. Gibson Nwosu, has described Igbos as the light that illuminates the socio -economic activities of Nigeria.

Obi Dr. Nwosu, while receiving in audience, the Anambra State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Sir. Joseph Uchendu, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace in Awka, described Igbo nation as the heartbeat of the country.

He was of the opinion that Nigeria cannot make any meaningful progress without Igbos and recalled how Igbos were left with only twenty pounds after the civil war, yet they were able to survive and develop their region beyond imagination.

While advising youths of the Igbo extraction to remain calm following the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the country, Obi Dr. Nwosu, who was represented by the Speaker, Ezeuzu – In- Council, Chief Nweze Okoli, underscored the importance of peace for all-round development of any country.

Describing the Peace Building and Stabilization Advocacy Program of the Federal Government as apt, the highly respected traditional ruler, prayed God to manifest Himself in the affairs of the country with particular reference to the ongoing litigations by the aggrieved candidates in the 2023 Presidential General Election who are disputing the results of the Election in the Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja, for the truth to be told .

Briefing the traditional ruler on the reasons behind the visit, the NOA State Director, Sir Joseph, said that Ndigbo need the likes of Obi Dr. Nwosu, whom he said has paid his dues for Nigeria to develop .

While seeking the royal blessings of the Royal Father in the course of the visit, Sir Uchendu pointed out that the ongoing nationwide Peace-Building and Stabilization Advocacy Program of the Federal Government, is to quell the tension generated by the outcome of the 2023 General Elections, among Nigerians.

He called on the people to sheath their swords and embrace peace for collective protection of the nation’s sovereignty.

“The Federal Government has directed NOA to work towards mobilization of every Nigerian to imbibe the virtue of peace and use only peaceful processes in resolution of all social conflicts.

“Justice can only be obtained through peaceful processes. Development needs an environment devoid of violence to happen. Therefore, Nigerians must embrace peace and dialogue as the only means of negotiation at the center,” he emphasized

The event which featured special prayer for the NOA Director, by Obi Dr. Nwosu, was witnessed by his cabinet chiefs, King Makers of Awka community and Ndi Ada Eze-uzu among others.

The NOA State Director, Sir Uchendu ,later paid similar visit to the Leader of Northern Community in Awka, Alhaji Garba Haruna, where he pleaded with the Northern Community in the State to also preach peace among themselves and their neighbors at all times by shunning all forms of acts capable of igniting violence in the State.

Receiving the NOA Director and his team in his palace in Awka, the Leader of the Northern Community, Alhaji Garba, commended the great work NOA is doing in the country and prayed God to plant the seed of peace in the heart of every Nigerian, promising that they would not be found wanting in propagating the messages of peace and love of each other in every part of the State.

Present at the event were the Iman of the Northern community in Awka South, Malam Gwani represented by Musa Shuaibu Adam who later prayed for the NOA Director and his team.

