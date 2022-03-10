NOA sensitizes students against drug abuse, political thuggery, others

In line with its mandate of instilling positive attitudes, values and behavior among citizens, as well as promoting peaceful co-existence, violence and crime free society, the National Orientation Agency, on Wednesday in Abuja, organized a One-Day National Security Sensitization and Re-orientation Campaign against Drug Abuse, Political Thuggery, kidnapping and Violent Extremism in Government Secondary School, Phase IV, Kubwa.

Director, Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, Mrs. Ruth Ogun, educated students on the need to imbibe Nigeria’s 7 core values; Discipline, Integrity, Dignity of Labour, Social Justice, Religious Tolerance, Self-reliance and Patriotism.

Notable speakers at the programme were representatives of OCI Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Ngupr Adinigi, Sarah Egba, Gender Mobile Initiative and Shehu M. Dankolo, Commander of Narcotics, Chairman’s Office, NDLEA, all of whom spoke extensively on the prevention of cancer and sexual related diseases, sexual and gender based violence, bullying and drug addiction.

The programme is designed to educate, sensitize, mobilize and engage students on topical issues that can bring about positive shift in human behavior across secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.