NOA moves to end suicide menace among secondary school students

284 views | Francis Azuka | July 5, 2021
Disturbed by prevalent cases of suicide especially among secondary school students, National Orientation Agency (NOA) has organized an awareness programme at at preventing new trend as pupils in secondary schools across Nigeria take their lives over preventable depression. The programme is themed “Life is Worth Living, Preserve it”.
Representing the Director-General, Dr. Garba Abari, the Director, Orientation and Behaviour Modification (OBM), Barr. Theresa Nnalue highlighted reasons for committing suicide as depression, rape victim, academic failure, domestic violence, health challenges, bullying among others. She asked teachers to look after the behaviors of students especially when such pupils are looking depressed or refuse to socialize with classmates and friends.
She urged students to open up on issues affecting their lives and ensure their parents, guardians and teachers are in the know of their feelings and experience for guidance and counselling to prevent resorting to committing suicide.
Chinyereugo Onyekwere, a Clinical Psychologist from Neem Foundation took the students through some medical challenges that could be responsible for committing suicide. She advised students to seek medical advice regarding depression and other medical-related issues to end suicide.
Remember me