In his resolve to ensure equal opportunity and transparency in revenue streams, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Tuesday hosted a second public bid auction for revenue agents

The event which took place at Government House, Awka was described as flying revenue streams by government.

The revenue streams that were up for public bid include; State-wide Gaming and Lotto Fee Collection, State-wide Public Toilet and Convenience Tolls, State-wide Abbatoir Fees and State-wide Car Wash.

Commenting on the essence of the bid, Governor Soludo said in a situation whereby the winner of the bid can’t meet up with payment, the next in line will be called upon.

“After the first public bid, people called on phone saying they are ready to pay two months in advance of what the winner was meant to pay.

“But we are transparent and following the rules. For these revenue streams, 1st of November will be the effective commencement date.

“Winners have from now to 31st of this month to pay. They will be given a letter with account information on how to pay and also another letter authorizing winners to start collecting revenue.

“The payment structure is to pay one month in advance or get a bank guarantee so when the need for payment arises, the bank can pay on your behalf,” he said.

Governor Soludo further said people will bid on what exists. “In the future, if what exists is reviewed, there will be changes.”

“For a start,” Governor Soludo continued, “the next 6 – 12 months in our trial phase, we shall concession everything if need be.

“We are starting off by concessioning everything! What we care about is give us what you bid for, the remaining is yours. This is why we are here!

“If you win, nobody can help or hinder you. It is your own! We want a clear and transparent bidding process.”

The governor made it clear that his government is trying to minimize tax incidence on our people, explaining that that was the reason Keke Drivers who pay their taxes will be given free health insurance.

“People have forgotten that the government make use of taxes to work.

“This message must go to all markets in Anambra. Wheel barrow pushers must not pay any fee in the state.

“Vulcanizers operating along the road should also cease from paying any fee to anyone.

“Hawkers shouldn’t pay any fees. These poor people should stop being harassed.

“This message is for the Market unions. If they are found with any evidence, that union will be dissolved with immediate effect.

“We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment,” Soludo said.

The Chairman of Anambra Inland Revenue Service, AIRS, Mr Richard Madiebo stressed that the public bid affords Anambra people, the chance to contribute their expertise in helping the state to increase its IGR.

“In the first rule, there is an opening price for a revenue head and you are given the opportunity for bidding. The highest bidder and 9 others will be selected.

“Winners will be given condition of payment and should they fail to meet up, it would be given to the next person,” he said.