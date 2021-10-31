What many had thought would be an ecstatic moment for the Anambra government and the people, turned out to be a mere ceremony as the flag-off of commercial flights at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, happened without a single flight in sight.

The airport project which is a major legacy project of the administration of the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was on Saturday, inaugurated by the governor, without any official of Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and other relevant authorities.

On Friday, the state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, had raised alarm over plans to scuttle the proposed commencement of commercial flights at the airport, alleging political mischief by some quarters.

Adinuba had later same day, issued a statement saying the proposed commissioning of the facility will proceed on Saturday as planned.

However, a visit to the site by our correspondent showed that work was still ongoing, although the major structures have been completed.

It was gathered that booking of flights through the airport, to Lagos and Abuja, had commenced earlier in the week, but to the disappointment of most travellers who came to the airport with their luggage, the flights were cancelled, resulting in a chaotic situation.

In his speech at the inauguration, Governor Obiano said the airport has been certified to have met all conditions required for commercial flights, saying although the NCAA officials were absent at the event, he had gone to Abuja on Friday to collect the operating certificates for the airport himself.

Obiano who said the NCAA had given approval for seven flights to arrive at the airport, named some of the airlines approved to operate at the airport to include Airpeace, Ibom Air, Dana Air, United Nigeria, Anap Jet and many others.

The governor explained that the only reason why there were no planes at the inauguration event was that the authorities had insisted that airline operators must first set up their counters at the place before they commence operation.

“This is the fulfilment of a dream we have nurtured for many years and although many have continued to ask why Anambra needs an airport when the contiguous states have, I have always asked them why does Anambra not need an airport?

“Why don’t we need an airport when we have the largest retail market in Africa?

Why don’t we need an airport, when we have the only automobile city in Nigeria?

“Why don’t we need an airport when we have the highest number of Nigerians who own private jets?

“Why don’t we need an airport, with our capacity in commerce and our percentage in Nigeria’s travelling population” the governor queried.

Obiano revealed that the facility which is a category 9 airport, will be one of the most viable, when it fully comes on stream, adding that it was built in keeping with the best international standards in the Aviation business.

“This facility has a runway of 3.7 kilometres, second to that of Lagos and also a racer of 1km.

“The airport is equipped with satellite landing system for navigational ease

“The Apron is about 200 by 300 metres wide connected to the runway by two taxiways.

“We have a Control tower of 34.4metres height, with a fire-fighting mechanism and many other unique features,” the governor explained.

He maintained that the beauty of the facility is that it was built from scratch by the state government, without any loan from any financial institution, adding that it will create massive job opportunities for Anamba people.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Uche Okafor observed that the project was accomplished at an incredible speed, indicating the commitment of the Obiano administration to getting things done for Anambra people.

He urged for support for the state government to complete its lofty goals and vision for the people.

Disappointed by the development, Senator Victor Umeh, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who spoke during the commissioning, alluded to suspicions of sabotage in the commencement of commercial flights at the airport, saying the flight tickets had been sold out since three days ago.