No regret choosing England over Nigeria – Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze has said he feels no regret on his decision to represent the Three Lions of England over the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Eberechi, who earned his first English call-up from England manager Gareth Southgate, has been severely linked to representing the Super Eagles over the past years.

Eberechi is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in the just concluded season following his sensational season where he scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists.

According to ESPN, the attacking midfielder asserted that picking England over Nigeria was the best decision.

“We think that this is the best one. It is a big opportunity for me. It is the highest level of football. I look at it with no regret at all.

“It is the highest level of football. You want to test yourself against that, you want to be in that, and you can see from the quality of the team, where they are getting to, the confidence they are playing with, it is incredible. So, being part of that is big.

“I received the call, and I felt it was the right decision to make, and I am very, very happy to be here.”

In December 2019, when the former NFF President Amaju Pinick met with Eberechi Eze to convince him to switch his national allegiance in favour of Nigeria, Eze said, “I am confidently hopeful that he will play for Nigeria soon.”

Recall In 2017, Eberechi Oluchi Eze was part of Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria team to face Burkina Faso in a friendly game. Although the friendly was annulled, Eberechi trained with the then Super Eagles in London.

Eze said after: “I hope to play more for the team [Nigeria] in subsequent games.”

Since then, he’s never represented Nigeria and has played for England’s U20 and U21 sides.

According to Bet9ja, Former Nigerian international, Sam Sodje has sided with Eze, claiming the player only chose an environment he is familiar with.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

Share this post