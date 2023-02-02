Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned a pro-Igbo group, Pan Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) not to link it with the criminal gang issuing and enforcing sit-at-home orders.

According to the IPOB, the efforts at linking them with the sit-at-home is to blackmail the IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

A statement issued on Thursday by the IPOB Media and Publicity Security, Comrade Emma Powerful, said the IPOB has no plan or intention to order any sit-at-home during the election period.

He said; “IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi KANU has never forcefully obstructed the election process in Nigeria. Rather, we once called Biafrans to boycott elections, which was later called off.

“We have maintained that we don’t have any interest in the Nigeria shambolic political selection process called Nigeria elections scheduled for February 2023.”

He made it clear that the interest and focus of the IPOB is the release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and to secure a date for Biafra referendum for Biafrans to determine their political future in or outside Nigeria.

“We knew that this mushroom group called PANPIEC is among those sponsoring this fake group claiming that they are IPOB issuing and enforcing reckless sit at homes in the East.

“If they are not their sponsors, why do they keep linking the paid agents of confusion with us even as IPOB have publicly denounced any link with Simon Ekpa and his collaborators.

“It’s on record and in the public domain that IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home during February elections. It’s also obvious that IPOB and ESN do not have any faction or splinter groups.

“IPOB remains peaceful and indivisible under one command for the liberation of Biafra Nation from the damnable Republic called Nigeria.

“We reiterate for the records that, IPOB have not, did not and will not issue any sit-at-home order in February during the elections period. We also did not call for any boycott of the upcoming elections yet.

“Nobody should blame or link IPOB to the statements or actions of government agendist operating in the Eastern Region,” he said.

Powerful maintained that any group claiming to be IPOB while issuing sit-at-home orders are criminals and state sponsored agents and do not represent IPOB led by Mazi Kanu.