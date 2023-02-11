Many have been the eulogies poured out for this man, and, I think, most are true. When great men die, even villains who bothered them and tried to take them out earlier, mourn and eulogize them. Professor George Obiozor was such a great man, that not even those who killed him could come out to celebrate his death. I know that if there is one death those efulefus have regretted causing, it is this death, because Obiozor fought for them, even though he never supported their violence, but he was a true father who fought to see how they could be rehabilitated and how the grievances which they hid under to perpetrate all manner of atrocities, could be addressed by the FG.

Today at Awo-Omamma, eminent Igbo leaders from all walks of life gathered to bid one of the greatest scholars out of Africa, farewell. At a little over eighty years of age, it can be argued that he lived to the fullness of his life, and with his enviable achievements in the academia and public service, it won’t be wrong to say that he lived a fulfilled life. But, Ugwumba is the kind of man whom we would have wished, lived forever.

Professor George Obiozor was a great man and a great father. A man who looked to see how he could make the next generation better. A discoverer of talent, and a man who gave his back for many to climb on to greatness, including my very self. The encomia that have trailed his demise speaks to the highly impactful life he led and how much we will miss him.

My election as the Deputy National Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing was entirely to his credit, because even though, my dear senior brother and respected ally, Ambrose Obioha made the recommendation, if Ugwumba Ndigbo had said no, it wouldn’t have been possible. He, it was who gave the nod, and the rest is history.

His Excellency Ambassador George Obiozor was a father to many young men, whom he helped in one way or the other towards attaining their goals in life. He wasn’t stingy with recommendations and precepts. He was an excellent father and mentor within the very few months we knew each other and I will forever cherish every bit of the history I shared with him.

With all the troubles that Governor Hope Uzodimma has caused in Imo State within his time as governor and the pains he has brought, supporting Professor Obiozor to become the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide remains one of the best things he did, to Ndigbo. Ugwumba loved Ala Igbo, and had he not been hampered by illnesses, he would certainly had done more than he did in ensuring that Ala Igbo was not overran by bandits and the too many fraudsters parading as freedom fighters. Unfortunately, these miscreants didn’t spare him. Like Comfort Obi rightly observed; they killed him before he died.

Professor Obiozor’s love for Ala Igbo can never be questioned and if there is anything I think would give him satisfaction as he rests beyond these realms, it is the fact that he spent his last days on earth leading the Igbo and fighting for her progress and survival. He couldn’t have wished for a more fulfilling last duty.

Nothing is left to be said of this great encyclopaedia that has not been said in many forms by many different people, and no matter how much eulogies pour in for him, it will still not be too much, because he left great marks, not on the sands of time, but in the hearts of people.

His fulfilled soul rests.

