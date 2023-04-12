There is no need for Ndigbo living in other parts of the country to migrate back to their communities of origin during the upcoming 2023 Population Census.

The advice came from the acting Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Anambra State, Sir Joseph Uchendu, in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, in response to clamour for Ndigbo to travel home during the exercise.

Following the cases of ethnic profiling and suppression in parts of the country especially during the 2023 General Elections, there have been clamour by some quarters for Igbos not to participate in the exercise in their abroad locations.

Many are of the opinion that being counted in their states of residence will make government provide more for the areas but when it comes to enjoying those, they will be side-lined.

But, Uchendu believes that there is no need for the people to travel down to the Southeast during the exercise.

This he noted, is because they do not reside in their communities of origin.

The Anambra NOA boss insisted that all Nigerians should be able to live anywhere they wish in the country, saying they will continue to push the frontiers of unity and tolerance as against nepotism and violence.

“As an agency, we are charged with promoting efforts that will engender unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and not bring disaffection.

“Nigerians should be able to live anywhere in the country and pursue their legitimate means of livelihood. That is the position of the law and we will continue to advance that narrative until those who are fanning the embers of division refrains from such,” he said.

Uchendu called on citizens and residents of Anambra State to use the Population Census coming up next month to correct the errors committed by Igbos during the 2006 Population Census.

“In 2006, there was serious apathy towards the exercise in the Southeast, resulting from threats from various groups warning the people against participating in the process.

“There were even attacks on National Population Commission, NPC officials and adhoc staff during the exercise, as some groups mobilized themselves to ward off persons who dared to insist on participating in the exercise.

“The implication of the development was under-enumeration which worsened the condition of the region,” he noted.

Uchendu urged the people to take this year’s census coming up next month very seriously and endeavour to participate as is expected of them.

The theme for this year’s Census is ‘You Count, Be Counted’.