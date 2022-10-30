The people of Ejuona Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has set an unbeatable record in the history of the state as the only political leader who executed verifiable and meaningful development projects in Nsukka zone, stressing that no other leader did what the governor has done in the area.

The Ejuona Aku people pointed out that Nsukka zone (Enugu North Senatorial District) has produced leaders who served the district, Enugu State and Nigeria in various capacities, adding that it is pertinent to state that among those leaders, Gov. Ugwuanyi remains the pathfinder of modern transformation of the area to the delight of the people.

They unanimously endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi’s candidature to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pledged to massively vote for the governor, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other PDP candidates in the state.

Speaking when a delegation of Ejuona Aku community visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the leader of the group, Dr. Ben Ezike, maintained that their people are overwhelmed by the governor’s steadfastness and faithfulness to the promise he made in his inaugural address to equip and modernise Nsukka, develop the rural areas and create more urban centres in the state for socio-economic expansion.

Dr. Ezike disclosed that what Gov. Ugwuanyi has done for the people of Nsukka zone is enormous and worthy of commendation by any unbiased mind who is a student of history regarding the neglect the people of the zone hitherto suffered in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

He commended the governor for constructing a 5,000-seat capacity Township Stadium in Nsukka as well as his administration’s mind-blowing intervention in the construction of network of roads in the university town of Nsukka especially the Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway constructed to high standard and fitted with street and traffic lights including civil works that have tackled the flood menace at the Ugwuoye-Bishop Shanahan Hospital section of the road, after successive governments could not do it.

“Your Excellency, those who came to Nsukka before you became governor, knew Ogige Nsukka. Flood carried people away there. What you did there is wonderful and marvelous. People can say anything they like. That place was impassable before. What you did in that place, from Ugwuoye to Bishop Shanahan, if money used in constructing the underground drainage is brought out, it will asphalt this place to 9th Mile because, formerly, vehicles stayed underground but you filled the whole place from Ugwuoye to Shanahan when you came on board.”

Dr. Ezike further stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi transformed roads in the remote areas of Nsukka zone and other parts of Enugu State in line with his administration’s rural development policy such as the 26.66km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road in Uzo-Uwani LGA and the 22.44km Obollo Etiti-Ogbodu Aba road that traverses Mbu to Neke in Isi-Uzo LGA, among others.

The leader of the delegation hinted that other remarkable achievements that Gov. Ugwuanyi recorded for the people of Nsukka zone in particular and Enugu State in general, are the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, and the facilitation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo in Igbo-Etiti LGA, stating that the educational institutions will remain indelible in the history of the state and the country in general.

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing the sons and daughters of Igbo-Etiti LGA into sensitive government positions such as the Secretary to the State Government in the person of Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, among others, the Ejuona Aku people urged Gov. Ugwuanyi to remain focused and committed to his people-oriented programmes and policies in the state, stating that they have in him a peaceful, visionary and just leader who believes firmly in justice, equity and fairness. Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Samson Ezea was at the event.

In a related development, the 102 ward coordinators of ‘Enugu North Youth Movement for Gburugburu and Peter Mbah’ led by the Director General of the support group, Rt. Hon. Juliana Ugwu, visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu and declared their unflinching support for the governor’s senatorial bid, that of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah, and all other candidates of the party in the state.

They said that they are resolute in their decision to support Gov. Ugwuanyi, Mbah and other PDP candidates in recognition of the governor’s good works, adding that their members at the wards and polling units are prepared and committed to ensure that the opposition does not find any footing in the district during the polls.

In her speech, the group’s Director General, Rt. Hon. Ugwu, stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has already done his campaign for the PDP and his senatorial bid through his administration’s milestone achievements in Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and Enugu State in general, saying that “the opposition members are just jealous of your good works.”

Corroborating her remarks, the group’s Coordinator in Udenu LGA, Johnson Egwuagu, thanked God for choosing Gov. Ugwuanyi to lead Enugu State at this time of economic distress, pointing out that the governor has rare leadership qualities that have made it possible for the state to progress on the path of peace and good governance, irrespective of numerous challenges confronting the country bordering on economy, security and public health.

He therefore assured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we the youths of Enugu North Senatorial District are solidly behind you and we are proud of you, adding: “In politics that we engage in, the youths follow the footprint of a righteous man who knows and fears God. That made Enugu to become a peaceful and loving state. This is because you embrace everybody.

“Your Excellency, we are solidly behind you because comparing the leaders we have seen in Enugu State, particularly in our senatorial zone (Nsukka), there is no leader that has accommodated youths the way you have done in this state.

“So, because of this, we have agreed that there is nobody that will come as opposition in Enugu North Senatorial Zone that will succeed. We have made our plans on how to achieve this mandate just as our Director General has said.”

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo witnessed the event.