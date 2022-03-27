No, It Was Nosiness That Killed A Cat

Similarities Between Curiosity And Nosiness

Both curiosity and nosiness seem to have a thread that has words like: interest, concern, desire, inquisitiveness and attentiveness. Both are synonyms which are associated with a desire to investigate or find out.

Differences Between Curiosity And Nosiness

I think the two major distinctions between curiosity and nosiness lie in their intentional and behavioral manifestations and implications.

What Does A Curious Person Seek?

A curious person (e.g. a researcher) seeks knowledge, information and ideas for enlightenment and development. Curiosity is a strong desire to know or learn. It leads one to make an inquiry. Hence an act of curiosity tends to be positive, creative, developmental, unselfish and well-meaning. If curiosity is the urge to explore, interest is the reward potential in learning.

What Does A Nosy Person Seek?

On the other hand, a nosy person (e.g. a timewaster or a gossip) often invades personal and private spaces for selfish, foolish and dubious reasons. Nosiness is an eager desire to find out about things that are usually not one`s business. It has an annoying,worrisome meddling element. Such meddling or poking tends to chase away friends or even family. Hence an act of nosiness is likely to have negative, destructive, selfish and even obsessive connotations and implications.

Did Curiosity Really Kill The Cat?

When people ask prying questions about something that is none of their business, are they not nosy? Or they are simply curious? If curiosity killed the cat is an idiom that seeks to warn people that being curious can get one into trouble, then wait a minute -is it not a misfit? Not being nosy? Well, maybe like matters of the heart, matters of semantics are subjective, etymological and problematic. What is your take?

Of Pursuers And Priers

For instance, I think of a journalist or a researcher as a person who pries. Their job demands that they should have a measure of movement, investigation, inquisitiveness and attentiveness. Attentive to detail. I also believe that poets and authors, to some extent, are priers too.

Let If Clauses Conclude

Suffice to say if curiosity is likely to win one friends, nosiness is a sure way of winning one fiends. If curiosity is professional, nosiness is unprincipled. If curiosity is careful, nosiness is tactlessly eyebrow-raising! Again, who am I to say one is nosy, not curious? Matters of semantics fascinate and fuddle me too.