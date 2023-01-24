The Rivers APC Governorship candidate for the 2023 poll, Pastor Tonye Patrick Cole mni has declared that no amount of intimidation from opposition elements in the State will stop him from becoming the next governor of Rivers State come May, 2023.

Tonye Cole said only those who are afraid of electoral defeat will go about shooting, destroying rallies and trying to prevent political opponent’s from campaigning.

He said this while addressing a crowd of supporters during the official flag-off of the Andoni local government area campaigns in Asarama, Andoni.

“I am so proud of Andoni. No matter what they do, we will not stop. This morning they came to scatter this place because they don’t want us to campaign. This evening we are still here. Nothing will stop us”

“It is those who are afraid of failure that will scatter things, it is those who are afraid of failure that go about shooting, it is those who are afraid of failure that will not want opposition to campaign”.

Pastor Cole thanked the people of Andoni, for choosing the part of peace, assuring them that he will continue to campaign and will win in the LGA. He promised to bring democratic dividends to the people.

“We will campaign, we are on ground, nobody can shake us, we go nowhere. In Andoni, we are in charge, we hold our units, we hold our people”.

“I want to tell you, that agreement of the Andoni people to uphold peace in this land without waiting for government, is the best agreement that you have ever made and I am so proud of you, I am proud of Andoni people. I told your Chiefs; because you have decided as Andoni people for peace, peace must reign in this land”.

“I stand on this ground, in this local government to assure you that my government will bring development in Andoni. Every promise they made to get your votes, but they didn’t do, I promise, we will do. It took us time to get here today, no roads, no electricity, no water, no toilet facilities. All those sufferings must end”.

The Rivers APC governorship candidate decried the high level of suffering, poverty and underdevelopment in the riverine parts of the state, which according to him, has brought about increase in teenage pregnancy, cultism and gang violence in these areas.

He assured the people that his government will tackle all the issues, including restoration of the People’s dignity, job creation, empowerment, employment and youth participation in governance.

“We are riverine, I am a reverine person, I understand the situation you are passing through, we are the same people, we are suffering the same way, we have the same issues, we have the same problems”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For our women; today in all the riverine communities, we have the highest level of teenage pregnancies, young women, because there’s no work and no employment. It has to stop. We are giving our women empowerment, we are giving them skills, we are giving them jobs and we are giving them positions in our government”

“In the riverine communities, we have the highest level of cultism, the highest level of guns in this state. This is because our youths have no jobs, no empowerment, our youths have no education”.

“We will give you jobs, we will give you empowerment, we will give you education, talents of youths will be discovered. Cultism, teenage pregnancies, all those things will be a thing of the past in our government. We will offer you development, we will offer you jobs, we will offer you all the things you need to enhance your business”.

“Andoni, I have come here and I love this place, there’s nothing that you need that we are not going to provide. My wife and I thank you, we thank you for your resilience, for your courage, we thank you for coming out today”

“To our opposition; today you came and disrupted this place, you broke our canopies, you tried to stop us from campaigning. Stop being afraid, don’t be afraid, come out and campaign with your people to vote for you, tell them what you have for them”

“We are going to the markets, we are going on the streets, we are talking to our people to vote for us, we are showing love to the people, why are you stopping them? Why do you need violence?”

“Be bold, be brave, courage is not in threats, courage is not in intimidation, courage is not in fighting, a courageous person can come out and enter anywhere, a courageous person can sit down in any house to talk to people to vote for him”.

“It’s not by guns, it’s not by stones. Do it today, we’ll come tomorrow, do it tomorrow, we’ll come the next day, for as long as you continue, we will keep coming out. We will continue with our local government rallies, we will complete our campaigns, we will be on the ballot, we will be voted for and we will form the next government come May 29th, 2023.”