No going back on Phase II of the reconfiguration plan for Ikorodu, Ikeja – LASG

122 views | Francis Azuka | August 4, 2021
The Lagos State Government has reiterated commitment to junction improvement works, saying there is no going back on Phase II of the reconfiguration plan for Ikorodu, Ikeja and other areas across the State.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde disclosed this at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Ministry of Transportation in conjunction with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development at Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja.
Oladeinde noted that the previous junction improvements at Allen Roundabout, Lekki First and Second Roundabouts have led to improved traffic flow along those corridors, adding that the meeting was convened to express the State Government’s intention and get the buy-in of key stakeholders.
The Commissioner said, “In the light of the exploding population of Ikorodu, there is a need to fast track infrastructural development that will be commensurate with the current growth rate of the area and also in tandem with the State Transport Master Plan. Thus, I want to implore all of us, as stakeholders, to be patient and cooperate with the Lagos State Government as the pain from the junction improvement work is temporary but the gains will be long lasting”.
On his part, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, admonished the stakeholders to take ownership of the project as the State Government has made plans to compensate property owners and others, who might be affected by the project.
Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, urged market men women, especially those in the Ikorodu axis, to pull their acts together and cooperate with the State Government so that nobody is left behind.
Olowoshago said, “It is not the style of Lagos State Government to remove market men and women and not relocate them to better markets. We will not only create the place but also encourage the people to use markets that are already constructed like Obun Ale and Olowodiran markets”.
The Chief Imam of Oriwu Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Sheik Yaya Oshoala, charged the State Government to look into the menace of Okada riders and other traffic offenders who are making life difficult for other road users.
The Co-ordinator, Tricycle Operators Association of Nigeria (TOAN) Ikeja branch, Mr. Akeem Oyinlola, appealed to the State Government to consider space for yellow buses and tricycle operators in the junction improvement plans.
The Iya-Oloja, Asejere Ikorodu, Mrs. Adebukola Osho, reiterated the need to upgrade some markets across the State, while suggesting that the Obun Ale and Sabo markets, in particular, need to be remodelled.
The event was well attended by stakeholders from Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas, Religious Bodies, market and tricycle associations among others.
