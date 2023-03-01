Anambra youths have described the decision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to allow the Anambra electorate make their choice in favour of Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi during Saturday’s Presidential election in the state, as exemplary of a good leader, who respects the will of the people.

The applause came from Anambra youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in reaction to the resounding victory of the LP Presidential Candidate in Anambra, where he polled a total of 584,621 votes.

There are reports of voter suppression allegedly perpetrated by state governors, in many states of the federation, including Lagos, Imo, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, among others.

Voters who insisted on voting their choice candidates were maimed and their properties destroyed allegedly by state actors, while INEC officials were coerced into changing official election results and not uploading the true copies of the results electronically.

But according to the Anambra State Chairman of the NYCN, Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi, the Presidential Election in Anambra went smoothly without any form of interference from the state executive.

He said Governor Soludo has by his disposition during the election, affirmed his genuine commitment to promoting democratic principles and doing away with politics of bitterness in Anambra State.

“What we saw in Anambra during Saturday’s presidential elections was quite commendable.

“Aside the late arrival of materials in many parts of the state and the issue of BVAS malfunction, there were no form of interference from the state government.

“Unlike the numerous cases of voter intimidation and suppression, which were rife in many states of the Federation, Anambra’s case was totally different, as our people were allowed to make their choice and it reflected in the massive support for former Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“We therefore, want to appreciate Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for leading by example and giving the people the opportunity to decide who they want to vote,” he said.

The Anambra NYCN boss said because of the governor’s disposition during the Presidential election, Anambra youths will continue to give his Government the much-needed support which it had pledged since its inception.

He also said the youths will mobilize massively during the House of Assembly elections scheduled to hold in the state on the 11th of March, 2023 for candidates with the interest to work with the governor.

According to him, the decision is to avail the governor the required support in the state legislature, to enable him actualize his dream for a liveable and prosperous Anambra State.

“Anambra youths are enlightened and understand what is at stake. We are also ready to do our part.

“Recall that we had earlier insisted that Peter Obi’s mandate is a national mandate but Governor Soludo’s government is our own here because we enthroned him with our votes.

“Therefore, since the governor has given the us the leeway to support our own, Mr Peter Obi on the Presidential ballot, we will reciprocate by giving him the support he needs.

“On the 11th of March, Anambra youths will troop out enmasse to make a bold statement in support of candidates for the state House of Assembly, that can give the governor the legislative collaboration he needs to deliver on his vision for the state.

“We did it during last Saturday’s Presidential elections and we will do it on the 11th of March,” Obi maintained

