Anambra State government and the state police command has refuted reports of rape of female students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka by gunmen.

There have been reports by some news organisations saying that gunmen who invaded off campus hostels in Ifite village, Awka, had raped up to 10 female students and also injured as much as 20 others.

Ifite has recently been a major flashpoint for cult killings, armed robbery and kidnappings.

But a special assistant to Anambra State governor, Mr Ejimofor Opara has said the reports indicating that 10 female students were raped are false.

“I was there on Friday when the state police commissioner held a meeting with the management of Unizik and the leadership of the SUG.

“We even visited the hostels where some students were attacked, and interviewed most of the victims. None of them said anything of rape. How did some journalists come up with that story?” he queried.

Also, the Anambra State Police Command has dismissed the report, calling for victims of rape to come up to the command for complaint.

“We wish to state that there is no report/record as being peddled by some online media and national dailies tagged ‘17 persons injured and nine female students raped in a hostel’.

“However, the command not wanting to join issues, urges the victims of the incident (if there is any) to come forward with information that will help the Police to embark on investigations.

“Also, members of the public should be guided as serious cases of this nature should be reported to the closest police station than resorting to social media. This will enable the police to do preliminary findings before embarking on a proper investigation.

“Given the above, the publication is mischievous/false, unconfirmed, and poised to cause tension and bring the state to disrepute, kindly disregard it. The Command also warns the peddlers of this information to desist from it, or will not be spared if apprehended,” the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Police Command over the weekend, met with the management of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, the student union government, and the Commissioner of Homeland security affairs in the Vice chancellor’s conference hall at Unizik.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the recent security breaches in some of the hostels along Ifite.

Some of the resolutions include another elaborate meeting with the private hostel owners, the president of hostels, and other stakeholders, especially along with Ifite on the need to provide securities to the hotels.

At the meeting, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations DCP John Obuagbaka, noted that the command has since embarked on an intensive patrol, improved operational positioning, and deployment of covert operatives as a solution to the security situation in the area.

He also emphasized, the need for cooperation and actionable intelligence.

“Among other concerns, the command also wishes to reiterate the control room number 07039194332. Furthermore, to request security services, you can call the Area Commander, Awka 07067950441, DPO B Division 08064521837, DPO Central Police Station, Awka, 07031583583, and the Command Public Relations Officer 08039334002 for a prompt response,” he said.