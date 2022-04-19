No excuse for losing to Cadiz – Xavi

Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has bemoaned his team after suffering a shock defeat to Cadiz on Monday.

A lacklustre Barcelona succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, barely four days after being humiliated out of the Europa League.

Speaking after the match, Xavi said his side does not have any tenable excuse for losing to Cadiz.

He said:

“We’ve lost a final now and there are still seven games left and we have to qualify for the Champions League next season.”

“They had a great defensive game.”

“We have generated enough chances to get the three points but we have not materialised them.”

“We have to be self-critical, analyse what we’re doing wrong and change the negative dynamic as soon as possible. Of course the absence of players like Pedri and Araújo is noticeable, but that’s no excuse.”

“It’s a shame that the Grada de Animación didn’t come because we needed them, but once again the public has risen to the occasion, they always do, and it’s important.”

“Alves had problems before the start of the game.”

On his part, Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets said “It’s a difficult defeat because we came from another big defeat in the Europa League. We didn’t start well in the first half. In the second we were better, but they scored.”

“We have to improve things, we have to have a little more luck. We’ll work on it, watch the videos and try to get back on track for these last seven games.”

