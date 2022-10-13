Diran Odeyemi Former Deputy National Publicity Secetary of the PDP has joined voices to call for the placation of aggrieved members of the PDP.

He said that this is not the best of times for PDP ahead of the general elections and it will definitely affect its chances at the polls.

“Wike and his team are not ordinary members of the PDP, whatever they do will affect the party”.

He insisted that if PDP cannot manage itself, how can the people trust it manage the country.

“Crowd does not really matter as much as strategy and planning, so even if there was a crowd to welcome the PDP in Akwa Ibom, same crowd can welcome other parties as well, so crowd does not matter much”.

“No effort is wasteful or too much to achieve peace in the PDP. We cannot call the bluff of strong members of the PDP and expect that it doesn’t amount to much”.

He summarized by saying that internal politics is common with every political party, it is the way they go about solving issues which arise that matters.