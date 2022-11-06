From 6-18 November 2022, the United Nations conference

on climate change will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

There is talk of fostering of dialogue and exchange of ideas

and solutions in a bid to achieve climate and development

goals together, but mere talk without financial commitment

and compensation for the poor communities and countries

that have been forced to bear the brunt of this crisis will not

bring relief and justice to the world’s most susceptible souls.

The summit takes place on the backdrop of persistent droughts,

cyclones that have caused mayhem and misery to life and property,

it takes place on a continent whose nations are clearly climate-vulnerable.