From 6-18 November 2022, the United Nations conference
on climate change will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
There is talk of fostering of dialogue and exchange of ideas
and solutions in a bid to achieve climate and development
goals together, but mere talk without financial commitment
and compensation for the poor communities and countries
that have been forced to bear the brunt of this crisis will not
bring relief and justice to the world’s most susceptible souls.
The summit takes place on the backdrop of persistent droughts,
cyclones that have caused mayhem and misery to life and property,
it takes place on a continent whose nations are clearly climate-vulnerable.
