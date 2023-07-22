No better place to dream than in the ‘Theater of Dreams’- Andre Onana 

Manchester United newly signed goalkeeper Andre Onana has asserted that resilience, fortitude and courage are values that have helped him reach his climax.

Manchester United completed the deal for the 27 years old Cameroonian goalkeeper after signing for €52m from Inter.

On his official Twitter page, Onana wrote:

“I left Cameroon in search of my dreams. Resilience, fortitude & courage. These values have helped me to get this far.

The road hasn’t been easy. It is clear to me that there is no better place to keep dreaming than in the Theatre of Dreams.

Glory, glory Man United.”

Onana who signed a 5 years deal becomes the 4th most expensive goalkeeper of all time and will become the first African shot stopper to play for Manchester United’s first team.

Onana who played his professional football with Ajax and Inter made 255 club appearances recording 104 career clean sheets.