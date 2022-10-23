Anambra State Government has explained that the ban it placed on some gambling services in the state, does not include Bet9ja, Nairabet, Betking and other betting centres.

The news of the ban last week had been greeted with so much criticisms, insisting the governor has no rights to emplace such bans.

But in a clarification on Saturday, the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, noted that the directive has been grossly misinterpreted.

He explained that the directive was to operators of Casino Games domiciled in hotels and restaurants in the state to suspend their operations as a result of written and video petitions on suspected fraudulent practices, lack of transparency and non-payment of Game winnings to players.

He said; “The Anambra State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism in collaboration with the Anambra state Internal Revenue Service AIRS and the Ministry of Homeland Affairs only directed all operators of Casino Games within Hotels, Restaurants and Bars to suspend all operations with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigations.’

“The government also invited all Hotels Owners and Bars in the State to a meeting on Friday to discuss security and other service and policy issues.

“However, it is grossly unfortunate that some mischief makers have added different lottery and betting activities and organisations to the ban.

“The Anambra state Government hereby states categorically that the suspension was only directed to the Casino Games operators in the hotels and hospitality outfits excluding all other betting centers as stated above.”

The commissioner said the state government has identified the owners of the particular casino machine and has advanced investigations on the complaint while the particular owners have temporarily shut down their machines.

“Government will conclude investigations in a record time when the reported case is fairly handled and discharged.

“The organisation will be allowed to go back to its business quickly when all assurances to protect the interest of all players are made while we assure all such operators of continuous safety of their business in Anambra State.

“Government hereby encourages all other similar operators not affected by this order to go about their operations undistracted or disturbed and discountenance the false reports of fifth columnists,” he said.