No Attempt On Soludo’s Life- Police In Anambra Denies Assassination Attempt

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday debunked rumours of alleged attempted assassination of Governor Chukwuma Soludo by gunmen in his Isuofia country home, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area.

There was a media report that the State governor narrowly escaped death when some gunmen stormed Isuofia over the weekend.

The gunmen were said to have stormed Isuofia, Soludo’s home town to allegedly assassinate the governor who they thought had left Government House, Awka, to the town for the Easter celebration.

But, the gunmen were strongly resisted by police officers stationed at the Isuofia junctions, which are the roads leading to the governor’s country home.

According to the source, the gunmen, who were many, invaded the Isuofia town at exactly 8.30 pm on Friday night with four jeeps.

Sources said the gunmen, who landed in the town fully armed, were repelled by the police after a gun battle that lasted for hours into the night.

It was learnt that this caused a stampede in the town as residents ran for their lives.

The attack reportedly left one unidentified police officer feared dead and many injured.

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader for Anambra South Zone, Hon Ikechukwu Emenike, who condemned the attack on Saturday, called on the state government to deploy more security men to Isuofia to protect the lives and property of residents in the area as the place had become target for the gunmen.

“I urge the Anambra State government to provide more security men at Isuofia. You can see that the whole town has run away due to the attack.

“People did not go to the marketplace today because of the fear that they could be attacked,” Emenike said.

Reacting to the development, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a telephone interview, debunked the story, saying the information is not true.

“The command does not have any such record of any incident like that. Please disregard,” he said.

