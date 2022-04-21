No Attack On Hausa Community- Anambra Police

The Anambra Police Command has refuted claims that gunmen attacked an Hausa Community at Atani in Ogbaru Council Area, earlier this week.

Reports had it that the gunmen had attacked the Hausa community killing about 7 people.

Sources who spoke in confidence with TNC Correspondent, said 3 naval officers at the Odekpe Naval Outpost were also killed by the gunmen during the attack.

However, when our correspondent contacted the spokesperson of the Police in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, he explained that the attack was not targeted at any community, saying it was a case of attempted arson by gunmen on the Ogbaru Council headquarters.

“I can confirm that no Hausa Community was attacked in Atani and the attack was not targeted at any community as alleged be it Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba.

“It was a case of attempted arson that was foiled by police operatives at Ogbaru Local Government Secretariat, Atani.

“Our operatives engaged the hoodlums and prevented them from causing the damage they intended at the secretariat,” he said.

Ikenga said the hoodlums in a bid to escape, started shooting sporadically and their bullets hit some persons.

According to him, seven of the persons who the bullets hit were fatally wounded.

“These persons were people working in the secretariat including local guards and motorcycle operators around the area,” he said.

The PPRO said operation is still ongoing at the area and calm has returned, assuring that the Command will not rest until the hoodlums are arrested and brought to book.

