NNPP Cheiftain, Buba Galadima Reacts to Kwakwanso Joining APC

Adekunle Taofeek June 29, 2023 0

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima said the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has not informed the party faithful that he is defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Galadima stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday.

The NNPP chieftain, however, noted that Kwankwaso was ready to work with President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Kwankwaso has not told anybody he is joining the APC; people are just talking, but what we have before is winner take all. If Tinubu is calling for a unity government, it is not a bad thing.”

Recall that Kwankwaso had met with Tinubu after he won the presidential election in February.

After their meeting, however, there have been speculations that Tinubu might be considering Kwankwaso for a political

appointment.

