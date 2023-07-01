NNPP alleges forgery, Demands WASCE, GCE Results At Akwa-Ibom Guber Tribunal

The allegations forgery of West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE), and the General Certificate in Education (GCE) levelled against the Governor of Akwa Ibom state continues to generate controversies at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo, the state capital. The Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has joined the fray.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who flew the NNPP Governorship flag during the polls, stormed the Tribunal at the weekend, demanding the West African Examination Council (WAEC), to produce the entire results of Lagos state, for effective sorting of the disputed results of Governor Eno, having obtained the documents after graduating from Victory High School, Ikeja, Lagos state.

Other set of prayers to which the former National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre is seeking, includes the resolution of the Mr. A.A. Adeleye-led panel, the nullification of the entire election, and a fresh one conducted into the office of the Governor of the state.

Other prayers to which the petitioners are seeking reliefs, include; “a declaration that the 1st Respondent Umo Bassey Eno, was at the time of the election to the office of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, which was held on the 18th day of March 2023, not qualified to contest the election, and was therefore, not duly elected or returned elected by the 3rd Respondent (INEC).

“An Order nullifying the election and return of the 1st Respondent by the 3rd Respondent as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the election held on the 18th day of March 2023.”

