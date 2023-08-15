NNPCL debunk rumours of increase in Petrol Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) as said that the rumor suggesting that they would increase the price of petrol from N617 per liter to N720 per liter is nothing but a fake news. The company made this known in a statement on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The company has swiftly addressed and debunked recent rumors circulating about an alleged increase in petrol prices. Contrary to claims suggesting a rise in the petrol price from 617 to 720 Naira per liter, the NNPC has officially stated that no such price hike is in effect. This clarification was provided by the company through its official Twitter handle.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPCL Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPCL Retail stations nationwide,” the company stated.

The NNPCL Retail is the downstream subsidiary of NNPCL that retails refined petroleum products for the group.

Recall that oil marketers had on Sunday indicated that the cost of petrol would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

They also hinted that dealers seeking to import PMS were being forced to put the plans on hold due to the scarcity of foreign exchange to import the commodity.