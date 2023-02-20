On March 21, Obi/Keana Nasarawa State’s first oil well will be drilled by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The corporation started exploratory activities in the state in 2010, according to Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., who made this announcement while paying Governor Abdullahi Sule a courtesy call in Lafia.

He stated: “We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State and to confirm this, we are going to start drilling on March 21.”

“We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise. It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it, but for Nasarawa State and the country,” he said.

The exploration will not be restricted to the current Obi/Keana site, Kyari noted.

“Once we test this prospect, it opens new roads and we have seen other great prospects across many parts of the state. This will herald history and bring value to all of us,” he added.

The head of NNPC commended the Nasarawa State government and people for their cooperation and support thus far and urged continued support.

When oil was discovered in commercial quantities, he declared that the corporation would keep trying its best to provide immediate value to the host community and ultimately to wider society.

In response, Sule praised the head of the NNPC and his staff for their visit and the work being done in the state.

Sule cited instability as a significant obstacle to oil exploration in the nation and urged the state’s residents to keep the peace and support the corporation in order for the project to be successful.

He expressed confidence that the state will benefit much from the drilling of the “Ebenyi-A” oil well, which would be the first in the country’s North Central region.

“On behalf of our people, we want to say that you will find peace, we have been known for being peaceful, kind and loving. You will not have any reason to feel otherwise within the period of your operation in the state,” Sidi-Bage confirmed.

The Managing Director of NNPC Energy Services Limited, Sophia Mbakwe, also spoke and stated that the company’s operation depended on the government’s and Nasarawa State stakeholders’ promises.

