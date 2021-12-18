The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has denied the report circulating that it’s currently recruiting.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the group described the development as false and urged citizens to ignore it.

“This is to inform the general public that the information circulating, especially in the Social Media platforms, claiming that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic and credible public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com).

“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING. DON’T FALL INTO THE TRAP OF SCAMMERS,” the statement said.