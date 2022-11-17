As part of their corporate social responsibilities to various communities in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, TotalEnergies, the owners of OML 130, and partners SAPETRO, CNOOC, and PRIME 130 have built and opened a model secondary school project at Government College, Makurdi.

The 2,500m2 model secondary school has two storeys and is designed to give pupils access to contemporary educational and scientific experimentation equipment.

A 50kva soundproof generator and a 35kVA solar power generating system are combined into one integrated power supply system to provide continuous power to the school building.

The project is a part of efforts to close a number of gaps that have been discovered, according to the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Mr. Bala Wunti, who was represented by Mrs. Bunmi Lawson.

He mentioned how the projects were in line with the SDGs and promised that the partners will continue to advocate for their implementation.

“These projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the various identified gaps in line with the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We will continue to consistently champion the implementation of Sustainable Community Development projects that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of this Country.”

Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, who was represented by Mr. Lucky Deekor, stated that TotalEnergies believes that the school project will give students access to contemporary learning and science experimentation tools and spark their interest in the study of the STEM courses. This statement is in keeping with his company’s commitment to promoting youth education.

A well-designed administrative block with furnished offices, a sick bay, a first aid area, and storage facilities, according to Sangster, who gave an outline of the project.

“The project we are commissioning today includes all the necessary components for a modern school. These include a well-designed administrative block with 4 fully furnished offices, a sick bay, and a first aid room with all its appurtenances and storage facilities.

“Among other great features, the main school block has 2 floors, 10 offices for teachers and technical rooms, 12 furnished classrooms, 5 cutting-edge science laboratories, two libraries and 1 fully equipped ICT laboratory.”

The intervention to erect the facility will improve the learning environment for students, said Mrs. Aumbur Agena, the principal of Government College in Makurdi, in her thank you letter to Total Energies and all other collaborators.

“I thank NNPCL, TotalEnergies and their partners for finding the school worthy to be part of the CSR project. Their commitment to the completion of the project is commendable. The project will solve one of our big problems: providing a better learning environment for the students. I also appeal to the government of Benue state to provide us with a school bus for easy student commute.”