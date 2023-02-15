Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Tuesday, visited the industrial city of Nnewi, in his home state of Anambra, as part of his ongoing campaign across Nigeria after holding rallies in all 36 states of the country, including Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital.

During his visit, Mr Obi was warmly received by the community leaders, enthusiastic industrialists, and the people of the state who thronged in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the man they described as holding the ace in turning Nigeria’s fortune around for the best.

Thousands of traders, youths, women, and community leaders gathered around Nkwo market where the rally for the Labour Party Presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed was held.

Obi had earlier, paid a courtesy visit to a frontline monarch and traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Kenneth Orizu and his royal cabinet at the royal palace.

While addressing a cross-section of industrialists at the event, Obi emphasized that Nnewi fits well into his manifesto’s consumption-to-production policy, given that they were already manufacturing products, and as such, would play a critical role in enhancing Nigeria’s productivity if he is elected.

The former Anambra state governor said in all his political journeys, Nnewi has always backed him massively, and he’s, therefore, confident of their support at this critical time in the life of the Nigerian nation.

“I am not here to campaign. I know you have already been converted because you have always stood by me throughout my political journeys.

“What I encourage you to do now is to talk to others to join us in this critical endeavour of saving our nation,” Obi told the audience.

The visit to the palace of Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, the King and spiritual head of Nnewi Kingdom, was the high point of the tour, where Igwe Orizu openly prayed for Obi and pledged his support to his presidential ambition.

Nigeria’s Former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman; the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Akin Osuntokun, a 2021 Gubernatorial Candidate of Anambra State and Special Adviser to Mr Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Mr Valentine Ozigbo; former Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who is the Director of Mobilization in the Obi-Datti Campaigns, Hon. Benchuks Nwosu; the Labour Party’s National Organising Secretary, Mr Clement Ojuwkwu; and other party officials joined the Labour Party Presidential flag bearer on the visit.

Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, has emerged as a grassroots favourite in the 2023 presidential election, leading in all national and international pre-election polls ahead of his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the latest poll released by Bloomberg, an American news medium, Obi has significantly expanded his lead over his rivals.