Nnamdi Kanu’s family disengages Ozekhome, Ejiofor as lawyers

Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ejiofor have been sacked as lawyers to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by his family.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, made this known in a statement he issued and posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The statement entitled ”Notice of Dismissal”, reads: “I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him. “

According to Kanunta, the family took the step over Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery.

The statement reads in part: “After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

