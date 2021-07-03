Nnamdi Kanu: Omokri knocks Lai Mohammed, says he has a ‘lying mouth’

90 views | Francis Azuka | July 3, 2021
Self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has berated the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for saying that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu wears designers during a press conference.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had on Monday said Kanu has been arrested and brought back to Nigeria for the continuation of his trial.
The information minister, while harping on the development, fingered Kanu for wearing designers.
Reacting to the minister’s remark in a post on Facebook, Omokri said:
“My question to Lai Mohammed is this, is wearing designer clothes a crime? So why are you holding a press conference to tell the world that Nnamdi Kanu wears designers? Your boss, General Muhammadu Buhari, also wears designers. Should we also abduct him from Kenya?
“Aisha Buhari and her children also wear designers. Yusuf Buhari had his motorbike accident on a BMW motorcycle. So, what is the big deal if an enterprising Igbo man wears designers?
“Stop demonising the young man to please your masters. You used that same lying mouth of yours to defend Isa Pantami, who said he is happy when non Muslims are slaughtered, and Gumi, who lied to bandits that only Christian soldiers kill them. Respect your age so your seven year old grandson will not keep calling you a liar!”
Remember me