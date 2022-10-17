Last weekend in Abuja a judicial bombshell was dropped as regards the continued persecution and prosecution of the detained Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Buhari-led regime. Following his audacious extraordinary abduction and subsequent rendition to Nigeria last year from Kenya Kanu has been having his days in court. And Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court was alleged to have been acting out a script from non-judicial executive quarters.

President Muhammadu Buhari had maintained that Kanu must be given the opportunity to prove his case in court. As if the independence of our judicial system is beyond reproach, Buhari had made it clear that justice must be allowed to take its natural course in the matter. And now, it appears that justice has finally taken its course.

Following an appeal filed by his lawyers challenging the retention of seven charges against Kanu by Justice Nyako and her Court the Court of Appeal panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey had struck out all remaining charges against the IPOB leader ruling that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit! Besides, the Justices held that Mazi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition to Nigeria violated international laws and conventions of extradition and therefore violated his fundamental rights!

For the past year since his celebrated second trial began following the Kenyan mafia-like treatment those who ought to know better judicially had posited that the legal grounds upon which his trial on terrorism were based lacked sound judicial footing.

Spontaneous jubilations across the world greeted the historic verdict discharging and acquitting Kanu of all the charges brought against him by the federal government. The verdict triggered hope that Kanu could be set free sooner than later. (He could have a merry Christmas if that happens before December 25th). In the South-east region of Nigeria Biafrans were generally over-joyed as wild celebrations erupted across the Biafran terrorized landscape.

Now, the judiciary in Nigeria has had its fair share of ups and downs, low and high moments. While the independence of our judicial arm of government has been seriously questioned over time the latest Kanu vindication served more or less as a redeeming grace or feature.

The Nigerian judiciary demonstrated its power of the interpretation and adjudication of the law when a gubernatorial perfidy was perpetrated against the then Governor of Anambra State (and now the Labour Party presidential candidate) Peter Obi. Then, some reactionary political forces had imposed Chris Ngige as Governor of the state. Obi went to court and was vindicated. Again, he was impeached illegally and yet again the judiciary came to the rescue.

In Rivers State ex-Governor and Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, had to seek redress in court when his guber mandate was purloined. He was made Governor by the strength of a judicial intervention and proclamation. We have had other cases of Senators or Honourables sacked or reinstated by the judiciary.

Comrade Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate, had used the instrumentality of the law to defeat the brutal dictatorial antics and intimidation of the DSS and the Buhari regime. Sowore knows how to apply the laws to his case instead of bowing and trembling before cabal members or the DSS goons.

The foregoing are the high points of the judiciary, the supposed last hope of common folks. But the low points are legion.

When the misruling APC ‘stole’ the mandate delivered to ‘Atikulation’ close to four years ago the Supreme Court refused to do justice to the Atiku PDP case. When a gubernatorial squabble ensued in Imo State the APC’s Hope Uzodinma used judicial connections, fixers and executioners et al, to trump the opposition. A man who came a distant third or fourth in the electoral contest was returned as the duly-elected Governor of the state! Supreme ‘Cultists’ indeed!

While almost everyone (including legal luminaries) had applauded the verdict on Kanu the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had released a statement saying that Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted! Indeed, one would not have expected anything less from an underwhelming quota-system AGF. No one was surprised by his declaration.

The Justice Minister maintained that issues prior to the Nairobi abduction and rendition of Kanu remained valid. Issues like his bail-jumping and other charges that predated his kidnapping and consequent extradition to Nigeria from Kenya. All things considered he may have had his reasons but the Appeal Court verdict had thrown Malami into confusion. And now he is seeking technicalities to buy more time.

Abubakar Malami has done enormous damage to the judicial system since his undeserved appointment to the prestigious office as the Chief Law Officer of the federation. He is not only corrupt but incompetent! In a nation brimming with brilliant lawyers and SANs it is in Buhari’s character to reward loyalty to the detriment of the national interest.

The defense team indefatigably led by Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor had argued all along, albeit strongly, that their client was not guilty of any of the charges brought against him by Buhari, Malami and co. Rather, they held that Kanu was a victim of state terrorism! Even in solitary confinement Kanu has remained ever popular drawing in more supporters and turning his Biafran separatist campaign into an international and national issue worth considering.

While his army of followers (some armed and deadly) have effortfully turned the Biafraland into a killing field visiting terrorism on the terrorism of the state the struggle is bound to continue even with Kanu behind bars. Through the force of arms they have made themselves heard from Abuja to Lagos, Owerri to Onitsha, Enugu to Umuahia.

For Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, therefore, the judicial vindication does not amount to Uhuru yet. Eureka, yes, but not yet Uhuru! Freedom would only manifest itself at the fullest of time when the federal government must have exhausted every judicial recourse available.

Let the Supreme Court (and not Cult!) decide! Let the Supreme legal fireworks begin in earnest!!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr