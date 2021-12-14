Awka – The National Headquarters of the Department of State Services on Tuesday denied what it called inciting allegations by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being maltreated and denied his rights in its custody.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, PN Afunanya disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the department on Tuesday.

Afunanya said the Service had for a while now, applied restraint in making public comments on IPOB and the alleged ill-treatment of its detained leader, simply because it avoids joining issues especially over a matter that is subjudice.

He however said for the sake of transparency and democratic accountability, the Service has decided to clarify that Mazi Kanu is not, in any way, maltreated in custody.

According to him, accusations of maltreatment negate the Service’s Standard Operation Procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.

“Nnamdi Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country.

“He is accorded full rights and privileges.

“He is never denied his right of worship or freedom from his select religious practice.

“Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health, as he has unhindered access to the best medical care and doctors.

“Kanu, himself, has confirmed to his visitors that the Service has never, in any way, maltreated him.

“He even confirmed this to the quartet of Senators Ike Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe; Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, Nigeria and Co-Chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace and Ambassador Okechukwu Emuchay, MFR, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who saw him on Wednesday, 8th December, 2021.

“The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious.

“He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice.

“That he is not allowed change of clothing is also false because he is regularly allowed change of clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists.

“Assuming he is being maltreated, how come his visitors told him he was looking well?

“All the allegations of violation of his rights as a suspect, victimization and starvation among others are not true,” he revealed.

The DSS spokesperson noted that some elements have decided to use outright misinformation to represent the state of affairs, saying that those who make the false stories do so to attract undue attention for the singular purpose of achieving a desired end.

He regretted that rather than focus on how he should get justice, Kanu’s legal team and some mischievous elements among them have chosen to use fake news to mislead the public.

“While the Court in its wisdom ordered that Kanu be remanded in the safer DSS Custody, some of his legal representatives, for reasons best known to them, preferred Kuje Prison and have failed to explain the rationale for such choice.

“It may interest the public to note that a particular lawyer among Kanu’s Team is feasting on the matter such that one can conclude that his interest is beyond getting justice for his client.

“Be that as it may, the Court has the final say on the matter,” he said.

The DSS reminded the media of its duty in national security, saying as influencers, media practitioners are called upon to use their platforms to pursue peaceful coexistence.

He urged them to commit themselves to the unity of the country and shun misinformation, fake news, hate speech and such other misleading narratives.

He said; “Journalists, while discharging their constitutional roles, are enjoined to be objective, conflict-sensitive and patriotic in their reportage.

“Overall, citizens and residents are advised to cooperate with security and law enforcement agencies for lasting peace in the country.

“They should be wary of efforts designed from within and outside the shores of the country to misdirect or use them to undermine public order.

“Therefore, they should exercise caution in the way and manner they may conduct their affairs during the festivities and beyond.

“On its part, the Service will continue to collaborate with other sister agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all law abiding citizens and residents pursue their legitimate businesses without hindrances.”