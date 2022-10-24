If there is one thing that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igbowo, share in common, it is the fact that whatever status, cult-like too, they now enjoy is as a result of the incompetence and lack of insight by this misfiring federal government. This is also not unconnected with the fact that the federal government has a man like Abubakar Malami as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Truth be told, Malami has the singular honour of being the most myopic, tribal, sectional and regional minister of justice and attorney general of the federation since Independence. He is the enemy No. 1 of the united and prosperous Nigeria we seek.

It is this unenviable and ignominious behaviour of Malami in office that has brought this country to the very precarious situation it is now. And you know what? President Muhammadu Buhari either does not realise it or he is satisfied with his conduct because he may be acting according to script.

Malami’s sense of fairness, judgement and equity is worrisome and to say the least, shameful. He has gone on in office like he has a mandate to defend only the north and its interest. He unabashedly promotes the interest of his faith and region and does not care a hoot about how the rest of the country may feel. If you want to draw the instant ire of Malami, make any statement he considers against the interest of his region and religion and he will throw all caution to the wind and make pronouncements that leaves one wondering the amount of rationality and circumspection behind his outbursts.

A good example of Malami’s preparedness to throw caution to the dogs and defend the untenable was his outburst resulting from the decision of the Southern Governors to ban open grazing in May 2021.

The 17 southern governors had resolved after a meeting in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, to among others, ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region. As so-called chief security officers of their states, they had attributed the many kidnappings and killings in the Southern region to the criminal elements among herders.

However, Malami in his ill-digested reaction went berserk and pointedly picked holes in the ban describing it as illegal and unconstitutional.

Hear him: “It is about constitutionality. Within the context of the freedoms enshrined in our constitution, can you deny a right of a Nigerian? It is as good as saying maybe the Northern governors coming together to say that they prohibit spare parts trading in the North. Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a Northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the North?

“If you are talking of a constitutionally-guaranteed right, the better approach to it is perhaps to go back and ensure that the constitution is amended. The freedom and liberty of movement, among others, is established by the constitution.

“If by an inch, you want to have any compromise, the better approach is to go back to the National Assembly for open grazing to be prohibited and see whether you can have the desired support for the constitutional amendment in that respect but it is a very dangerous position for any governor in Nigeria to think that he can bring about any compromise on the freedom and liberty of individuals to move around.”

Warped logic, isn’t it? If you are still wondering why not a single killer-herder has been prosecuted under Malami, now, you know why. How on earth can a supposed legal mind come up with this hollow, shallow, knee-jerk reaction to an issue such as this? Who needs to be a lawyer to know that a person’s freedom ends where another man’s freedom begins?

Nothing in this world is absolute. Historically various scholars and thinkers from a variety of professional backgrounds have described rights and freedoms as legal concepts with inherent limitations.

The famous poet, Alfred George Gardiner, in his work “Pebbles on the Seashore”, summed up this conundrum most beautifully. A person’s freedom ends where another man’s freedom begins.

When Malami argued about the freedom of the herders and their liberty of movement being established by the constitution was he also saying that constitutionally they enjoy absolute freedom and right to feed their cattle with the crops of the farmers or in killing them just to have access to their farms for their cattle to graze?

In Malami’s allusion to Northern Governors banning Igbo traders from operating their businesses in the north, was he saying that all northerners in the south are cattle-rearers and that Igbo traders in the north are security threats to their hosts? His outburst was simply the reaction of a tribal jingoist and religious bigot.

It is skewed logic such as this that has made the Nnamdi Kanus and Sunday Igbohos become a child of necessity. They are boosted and celebrated as a result of the imbalance in the distribution of benefits, discriminatory jurisprudence, lack of fairness and equity as well as injustices in the land. No more, no less.

What can be more provocative and offensive than the fact that a government unleashes killer herders on the people; supports them to bear sophisticated weapons; encourage them to take lives with reckless abandon and yet the same government prosecutes and detains those calling out on the government to stop the brigandage and killing of their people?

Malami is the brain behind the prosecution of Igboho in Benin Republic and Kanu in Abuja. Can he in the same token tell us how many killer herders and terrorists or bandits are in court today? They seek political solution to the problems in the north; they placate and reward and extend favours to murderers but insist on prosecuting Igboho and Kanu in the South. That’s how they are building the fleeting illusion called one Nigeria.

Penultimate Thursday, The Court of Appeal in Abuja, quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of IPOB.

It discharged and acquitted him of the seven-count charge pending against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The appellate court, in a decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Jummai Hanatu, said it was satisfied that the FG flagrantly violated the law, when it forcefully rendered Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial.

The appellate court held that the FG’s action tainted the entire proceeding it initiated against Kanu and amounted to “an abuse of criminal prosecution in general.”

In accusing the FG of engaging in “serious abuse of power,” the Appellate court held that “The court will never shy away from calling the Executive to order when it tilts towards Executive recklessness.”

Meanwhile, like Malami promised, the Federal Government has appealed the judgement at the Supreme Court.

In the appeal filed on October 19, before the apex court by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the federal government asked the Supreme Court to stay the execution of the October 13 Court of Appeal judgment that freed the leader of the separatist group.

The federal government in the seven-ground notice of appeal, faulted the lower court’s decision and also asked that it be set aside.

Whereas I may fault the modus operandi of the IPOB leader, can any fair critic tell us that Kanu poses more problems to this nation than the killer-herders, Boko Haram terrorists and bandits? Why are they freed under spurious processes supervised by Malami as attorney general and minister of justice?

When the history of those who made it impossible to realise the building of an egalitarian, strong and prosperous Nigeria is written, Malami is guaranteed a very copious mention.