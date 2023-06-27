Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi Gets NSCDC Leadership Support

He Is fair, knowledgeable, and experienced

Regarding the issue of unequal appointments, it appears that many Nigerians have praised you, Mr. President Tinubu, for departing from the open, clear, and blatant mentality of Buharism. In regards to chronic lopsided security leadership appointments.

This is in relation to your recent security chief nominations, which many Nigerians saw as generally fair and competent. In the event that you choose to make a change in the law enforcement leadership in the field of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), DCG Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi, a veteran of the service with good skills leadership in Crisis Management, comes to mind. He is a possible candidate for the job.

Mr. President, the unusual approach of appointing an officer of the rank of Assistant General of Police or Assistant Inspector General of Police and suddenly elevating them to the position of top leader, bypassing deputies, and then forcing them into early retirement and possible economic hardship has come to an end.

As you may know, Mr. President, the history of civil defense is centered on crisis management. It encompasses a wide range of precautions and actions undertaken with the goal of protecting civilian populations and infrastructure during times of crisis, such as those caused by natural disasters, catastrophes, and other sorts of threats.

DCG Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi, not because he is from the east (for the record, I have never met or spoken with him), but because publications about him show that he has demonstrated civil defense leadership in terms of minimizing the impact of crises on the population and ensuring their safety and well-being in times of emergency. He is aware of critical incidents and has been involved in their planning, preparation, response, and recovery. To develop crisis management plans, rules, and procedures, civil defense organizations work closely with government agencies, emergency services, and community stakeholders, are part of his leadership background.

In terms of leadership, he understands the following: recognizing potential risks and hazards in a specific area to obtain an understanding of the dangers that may affect the people; developing comprehensive plans that explain measures to be taken before, during, and after a crisis; and putting those plans into effect. Providing the general public with information and instruction on safety measures, first aid, and emergency responses. This includes strengthening individual and communal preparedness as well as raising awareness about potential threats. During a disaster, he is able to respond quickly and successfully due to his understanding of how to manage resources, people, and emergency services. And it should come as no surprise that he has experience supporting affected communities in the aftermath of a disaster, such as rebuilding, restoring critical services, and recuperating from the incident’s impacts.

Despite coming from a region of Nigeria that has been blatantly ignored for top national law enforcement leadership, Nwinyi has unquestionably demonstrated effective leadership skills that address national issues and the importance of peace, which is more important than it has ever been for Nigeria.

He possesses all of these leadership qualities, which are necessary for overcoming barriers, stimulating development, fostering stability, and progress toward enhancing people’s well-being. He is a true boss.

Mr. President, many Nigerians see him as someone who is deeply committed to promoting peace and stability both within and across borders by engaging in domestic efforts, fostering dialogue, and supporting conflict prevention and resolution initiatives, that who you need as part of your law enforcement and security leadership team! Mr. President, as you know all is not very well with Nigeria institutionally.

As such now is the time for capable and effective hands who prioritize the growth and improvement of the nation.

You urgently require these hands. If the current Commandant, Ahmed Audi is fired or replaced, we should hope that Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi will be the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

According to the publications on DCG Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi, it would be terrific to appoint him for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) leadership position. He is an outstanding competitor for the position due to his breadth of experience and expertise in crisis management, as well as his dedication to maintaining peace and tranquility.

It is critical, Mr. President, that merit, competence, and a commitment to the nation’s well-being and progress be prioritized in today’s Nigeria, and you having an education in the United States and awareness of democratic ideas, you know that it is critical for every country, including Nigeria, to have strong leadership that addresses domestic issues while simultaneously working to maintain peace and order.

Again, if you do decide to replace Audu, Mr. President, consider actions of skill, justice, and experience rather than ethnicity; in this case, DCG Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi is the ideal choice to fill the job.

In the end, the final decision on appointments is made by you. Sir carefully assess this individuals’ qualifications, experience, and capacity to carry out the responsibilities of leadership positions. You will out he is the right fit.

I strongly believe that parity and inclusion of nominations into leadership position in Nigeria is important but what is currently required to propel our young but fragile democracy forward is competency and objectivity in terms of leadership power.

