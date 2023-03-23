This action represents a new milestone in NLNG’s decarbonization efforts. The signing of an MoU with UNEP in the last quarter of 2022, according to NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, showed the company’s commitment to reducing methane emissions from its operations as part of its decarbonization journey.

A cleaner and greener energy mix, which will include gas, will ensure a future for the Company and its stakeholders, he said, adding that the Company was proudly committing to annual reporting, a gradual reduction of its methane emissions, and decarbonization.

He continued by saying that NLNG was already carrying out a comprehensive program for disclosing and lowering its methane emissions, using the most recent business tools to monitor its performance.

Dr. Mshelbila went on to say that NLNG’s journey toward decarbonization would increase stakeholders’ and consumers’ faith in the company’s capacity to manage the environment in which it operates and to maintain its competitiveness on a global scale.

The OGMP is widely acknowledged as the most important voluntary program for businesses in the oil and gas industry to reduce their methane emissions consistently and show the reduction to all stakeholders in a credible way.

The group expressed its excitement over NLNG’s participation in a message to welcome the company, noting that Nigeria is a key natural gas producer and one of the major contributors to Africa’s LNG output.

“OGMP 2.0 covers 55% of Africa’s oil and gas production. 75% of all methane emissions from oil and gas companies in the continent can be mitigated – 45% of them at no net cost. To meet that target, we invite other companies in the sector to follow the steps of NLNG and join OGMP 2.0.,” the group stated.