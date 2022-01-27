The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC on Wednesday issued a stern warning to those promoting, instigating, encouraging and sponsoring the split of state NLC Council, to desist forthwith or pay dearly for it.

The NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba gave the warning in a message conveyed by his representative from the NLC National headquarters, Comrade Benson Upah, during a media chat in Awka today.

On the 18th of January, the NLC National Secretariat had in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, introduced Comrade Chinwe Orizu to the Anambra State Government as the authentic Chairman of the state Council of the NLC, who emerged in line with the provisions of the NLC constitution.

It stated that Comrade Orizu took over from the outgone Chairman, Comrade Jerry Nnubia who retired from civil service, urging the state government to accord her the necessary support and goodwill.

However, the State Government had gone ahead to recognize and invite to official functions, one Humphery Nwafor and Benson Jibike as the Chairman and Secretary of the State Council respectively.

But while speaking through his emissary in Awka, the NLC National President, Wabba said labour does not have two council chairpersons in Anambra State, stating that Comrade Orizu has been recognized as the State Chairperson.

He revealed letters of introduction issued to the State Government, Security agencies and other relevant bodies to the effect that the national headquarters of the NLC has officially recognized Orizu, warning that anyone found to be fueling NLC crises in the state, will face the wrath of the council.

Wabba urged workers in the state to disregard the antics of government and remain united, noting that only a united labour can agitate for their rights.

“Labour should consolidate itself even more especially now that capital and the government are consolidating themselves.

“Their unity is a major issue for the workers, and we cannot at this point be divided.

“Let me warn that any attempt to bring crises into the state NLC, will be to the detriment of the workers.

“I therefore advise that we continue in oneness towards the struggle for a better welfare for the workers of Anambra State,” he pleaded.

On the call-off of the nationwide protests and rallies following the suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS popularly known as fuel, Wabba said the NLC is not going to sleep, but will continue to engage the Federal Government on the implications of such anti-people policy.

Wabba revealed that although the initial decision on fuel pump price was that of the Federal Government, the NLC had planned protests across the states, because the state governors were the ones who pressurized the centre into the decision, because of their clamour for increase allocation.

“Many have asked why stage protests in the states when the decision to remove subsidy was made by the Federal Government but we want to state here that the state governors are also part of that decision.

“When you go to the various states, with the exception of very few, you will notice that there are nothing on ground to show for the huge allocation which the governors get.

“Yet they continually pressure the Federal Government for increased allocation.

“So, we wanted to use the protests to tell the governors that we are aware of what they are doing and calling on them to stop or labour will come for them,” he said.

On the claims that of all the countries of the world, Nigeria sells petrol at the least price, the Labour leader made it clear that Nigerian workers earn the least all over the world and there is no way they should be expected to pay world rates on petroleum products.

On her part, the Anambra NLC Chairperson, Comrade Orizu said government is very insensitive to have considered the increase in the first place, noting that the workers would have been the worst hit, as their salaries are static.

She said labor in Anambra was prepared to join the rally and will be available to march whenever the national body beckons, in support of the struggle for better life for Nigerians.

Orizu commended the NLC President for intervening in the brewing crisis in the State Council, restating her resolve to work in consonance with the body, to revolutionize the State Council.