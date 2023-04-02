Ahead of the June timeline, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have given conditional support for the removal of fuel subsidies.

The two labour bodies said that they would only allow the removal of fuel subsidy if the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu takes steps towards the repair and revitalisation of government refineries across the country and allow modular refineries.

Failure to do this, they said they would oppose the subsidy removal and mobilise workers to protest against the decision.

The News Chronicle could recall that the present administration earlier stated that the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would be removed before the end of its tenure on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on the development, one of the principal officers of the NLC and President of the National Union of Local Government Employees, Hakeem Ambali, said the union remained opposed to the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We are opposed to the removal of fuel subsidy until the Nigerian government acts responsibly by fixing our moribund refineries,” he stated.