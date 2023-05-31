NLC Reacts to Petroleum Subsidy Removal 

Adekunle Taofeek May 31, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal NLC

NLC Reacts to Petroleum Subsidy Removal 

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the pronouncement by President Bola Tinubu that the Subsidy Removal without consulting relevant stakeholders and putting in place adequate measures to cushion its effect on workers.

NLC in a statement by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero noted with regret that a few hours after the pronouncement, some marketers shut down their filling states and immediately there was a price hike in some places.

While describing the action as insensitive, the NLC President said it has brought tears and sorrow to millions of Nigerians instead of the renewed hope the administration has promised.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

The statement read: “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress are outraged by the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu removing ‘fuel subsidy without due consultations with critical stakeholders or without putting in place palliative measures to cushion the harsh effects of the ‘subsidy removal’.

“Within hours of his pronouncement, the nation went into a tailspin due to a combination of service shutdowns and product price hikes, in some places representing over 300 per cent price adjustment.

“By his insensitive decision, President Tinubu on his inauguration day brought tears and sorrow to millions of Nigerians instead of hope. He equally devalued the quality of their lives by over 300 per cent and counting.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Governor of Cross River State

My government won’t discriminate against anyone – Governor Otu

Adams Peter May 31, 2023 0
Ekiti State Governor Oyebanji orders closure of filling stations

Oyebanji orders closure of filling stations hoarding fuel, selling at unauthorized prices 

Merit Ugolo May 31, 2023 0
Delta State Governor Oborevwori

My tenure will witness great things in Delta – Oborevwori 

Merit Ugolo May 31, 2023 0
Arrest Tambuwal

Arrest Tambuwal, Huriwa Petitions ICC

Kunle Dada May 31, 2023 0
Buhari’s Administration Most Atrocious

Intersociety Says Buhari’s Administration Most Atrocious in Nigeria

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 30, 2023 0

None of Our Members Will Willingly Jeopardize Nigeria’s Peace, Stability- MACBAN

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kizz Daniel

Reaction as Kizz Daniel Hired his former Boss

Adams Peter May 31, 2023 0
AUKUS Congress

AUKUS, Congress and Cold Feet

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 31, 2023 0
Akwa Ibom Governor

Udom Emmanuel: Signing off in a blaze of glory

Bola Bolawole May 31, 2023 0
teddy_bambam

How Teddy Asked His Wife To Marry Him

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
EFCC Fraud

Ms Jonathan-Omo arraigned by EFCC for N105m Amnesty Fraud

Kunle Dada May 31, 2023 0