Additionally, he gave the affiliates instructions to prepare to picket Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches around the federation.

According to Ajaero, the ruling was issued as a result of the apex bank’s failure to provide Nigerians with access to cash by the end of a one-week deadline.

But, dependable sources at the CBN reported last night that banks had been instructed to retrieve the old Naira notes they had placed with the CBN, ensuring that the country will be flush with the currency by the end of the week.

They said that Labour wouldn’t need to take any action.

The NLC had urged the Federal Government to address the hardships that Nigerians were experiencing as a result of problems with the currency, a lack of gasoline, and rising energy prices.

The three were listed as some of the most contentious problems by the main labor organization’s Central Working Committee (CWC), according to a communiqué.

The communiqué specifically urged the government to act right away to ease the grave economic and social hardships that Nigerians are currently experiencing. It states: “CWC said poor implementation of the Naira re-design policy has caused considerable pain and hardship to the people.”

“Accordingly, CWC resolved to give government seven working days, beginning from Tuesday, March 14, to make Naira notes available or Congress would be compelled to direct its members to withdraw services.”

“Similarly, the CWC-in-session, after reviewing the fuel supply situation in the country and the attendant arbitrary cost at filling stations, expressed dismay at the nonchalance of NNPC and government. It, accordingly, resolved to ask the NNPC/ FGN to normalise the fuel supply situation.”

“The CWC expressed its outrage at the surreptitious increase in electricity tariff without notice and without improvement in quality of service. CWC resolved that henceforth, any surreptitious increase would be met with appropriate response.”