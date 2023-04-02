It has been confirmed that 257 judges will be deployed for election petitions across the country.

The judges were drawn from different states High Court, Federal High Court, FCT High Court and the National Industrial Court across the country, including the National Industrial Court.

The judges “will be responsible for adjudicating disputes arising from the general elections into various offices.”

The judges from Abia State include C.O. Onyeabo, Ory Zik-Ikeorha, C.H. Ahuchaogu, A.O. Chijioke, K.C.J. Okereke, L.T.C. Eruba, Benson Anya, Nweke Philomena, A.O. Phoeba, and C.K. Nwankwo.

Those from Adamawa State include Justices H.N.H. Joda, B.I. Ladukiya, Musa Usman, K.L. Samuel, A.J. Balami and K.Z.U. Modibbo.

The judges from Akwa Ibom State include P.P. Idiong, A.D. Odokwo, O.A. Okon, F.J. Ibanga, and N.M. Obot.

From Benue State are Justices W.I. Kpochi, T.A. Kume, T.T. Asua, P.T. Kwahar, M.T. Ugar, A.I. Ityonyman, M.M. Odinya, and I. Muhammed.

From Borno State are Justices H.Y. Mshelia, A.Z. Musa, U.S. Sakwa, M.G. Abubakar and Binta Othman.

From Kano State are Justices M. Yusuf Ubale, A.A. Amina, I.M.M Karaye, N. Saminu, J.S. Suleiman, S.A. Maryam, S.M. Ado, and A.A. Maiwada.

Justice A.B. Abdullahi, Justice A.K. Tukur, Justice I.W. Baraka, Justice B.U. Safiya, Justice I.I. Mashi, Justice L. Umar, Justice A. Yarima, and Justice M.D. Hadiza (Katsina State).

Justice M.U. Dogondaji, Justice A.G. Sifawa, Justice M. Mohammed, Justice S. Shehu, Justice M.A. Sambo, Justice D.Y. Danjega, Justice B.Y. Tambuwa, and Justice B. Ibrahim (Sokoto State).

Justice B.M. Tukur, Justice H. Mikailu, Justice B.M. Kucheri, Justice I.H. Ismaila, Justice U. AbdulNasir, Justice S.G. G/Bore, and Justice B. Rabi (Zamfara State).

From Osun State: Justice A.A. Ajeibe, Justice A.O. Ayoola, Justice K.M. Akano, Justice A.L. Adegoke, Justice M.O. Agboola, Justice S.A. Oke, Justice M.O. Okediya, and Justice A.O. Adenji.

From Ondo State: Justice O.A. Osadebay, Justice P.O. Ikujuni, Justice W.R. Olamide, Justice O. Sunday, Justice J.O. Abe, Justice A. Enikuomehin, Justice T.M. Adedipe, and Justice A.E. Akeredolu.

From the Federal Capital Territory High Court: Justice M.E. Anenih, Justice O.A. Adeniyi, Justice A.I. Kutigi, Justice A.O. Otaluka, Justice Y Halilu, Justice A.O. Ebong, Justice B. Hassan, Justice E. Enenche, and Justice A.S. Usman.

Other states of the federation were also captured.