The Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE 1 Michael T. Wetkas, has sought enhanced collaboration with relevant security agencies as a way of tackling the menace of economic and financial crimes.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the office of the Assistant Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, K.A Sadiq, Wetkas described the NIS as a critical agency in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

The Lagos Zonal Commander said: “I am excited because this is my first official visit. It is a very special one.

“The NIS has been one of our strongest partners. The Service is on our Board, and is a part of the EFCC. We have had cause to interface with you, especially with a change of guard.

“We thank you for the collaboration that we have been enjoying. We want you to continue to support us in the best way you can via data analysis, information sharing and watch-listing of suspects”.

Responding, Sadiq commended the EFCC on its continuous efforts to rid the country of economic and financial crimes.

According to him, the visit “accords both agencies the opportunity of knowing each another.

“We assure you of our continuous collaboration in achieving the same goal, which is national security.

“We will do our own bit and I urge other relevant agencies to come together and see ourselves as children of the same father.

Sadiq also used the opportunity to seek collaboration with the EFCC in the areas of training and sensitisation.

“We are working on a structure whereby other agencies can give lectures on their operations, so that we can know how best to interface. Once in a while, we will invite you to give us some lectures”.

In the same vein, Wetkas during a courtesy visit to Ag. Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Nigeria Customs Service, H.K Ejibunu, expressed hope that the existing relationship between the Commission and the NCS would be sustained for the overall benefit of the country.

“We are delighted to be here today because we acknowledge Customs as one of our major stakeholders and a strong sister agency; we share a lot of things in common.

“Upon assumption of office, I deemed it fit to extend our hand of friendship to our stakeholders, so that our continuous collaboration will be sustained”, he said