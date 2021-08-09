NiMet warns of heavy rainfalls; imminent floods, flight disruption around Nigeria

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156031
THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned of possible heavy rainfall across the country in days to come with chances of flooding of roads, low lying settlements, disruption of traffic due to flood or closed roads, reduction in visibility and possible delay in flight operations among others
In a three day forecast released by the Central Forecast Office (CFO), today, the agency observed that thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna.
Others expecting same are Jigawa, Gombe, Kano and Yobe states. Parts of Niger, FCT and Nasarawa also have prospects of thunderstorm and intermittent rains.
The statement further noted that there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in over parts of Benue, Bauchi, Plateau, Southern Borno, Gombe and Southern Yobe, while cloudy conditions and light rains are expected over the rest of the country.
A statement signed by General Manager Public Relations,NiMET, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim read,”As a result of the expected heavy rainfall and presence of good amount of soil moisture over most places in the next couple of days, there are chances of flooding of roads, low lying settlements, stream and river channels, disruption of traffic due to flood or closed roads, reduction in visibility, possible delay in flight operations, damage to mud houses and make shift structures, possible damage to roads and bridges.
“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency therefore advised the public to exercise restraint and wait till after the rains to commute. As always NiMet assures of continuous monitoring and update on any changes in the weather pattern.
